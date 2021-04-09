Nigeria’s total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 163,581 after the Centre for Disease Control announced 83 fresh cases on Thursday.

The centre disclosed this on its micro site Thursday night.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that Lagos recorded 22 cases, Rivers-18, Nasarawa-9, Cross River-8, Ondo-6, Delta-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Bauchi-3, Zamfara-2 and Kaduna-2.

Others are Ebonyi-1, Sokoto-1, Ekiti-1 and Kano-1.

So far, 154,005 patients have been discharged out of the 63,581 confirmed cases.

Sadly, 2,058 deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 complications,