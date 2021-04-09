The North Central Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Caretaker Committee of the party to zone its National Chairmanship position to North-Central, for equity and justice.

Kassim Muhammad, Chairman of the council made the appeal when he briefed newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.

The APC national convention is expected to hold by June to elect new National Working Committee (NWC) members to pilot it’s affairs.

On the 2023 election bid, the north central council also admonish the party to cede to the south to allow for equity, justice and fairness.

They also commended the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), saying it had done so much in healing the wounds of the past by reconciling aggrieved members in most states of the country.

Advertisement

He noted that under Buni’s leadership, the APC had witnessed peace and daily influx of members from the opposition political parties from across the cou