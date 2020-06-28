Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 24,077 following the announcement of 779 new cases on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos recorded the highest with 285 more cases, followed by Rivers with 68, while Edo and Abuja recorded 60 cases each.

The NCDC said 56 cases were confirmed in Enugu, 47 in Delta, 20 in Ebonyi, 42 in Oyo, 41 in Kaduna, 19 in Ogun, 18 in Ondo, 16 in Ondo and 12 in Imo.

Other states with new coronavirus cases include; Sokoto-11 Borno-9 Nasarawa-8 Abia-5 Gombe and Kebbi 5 caese each, Kano-4 Yobe and Ekiti recorded 3 cases each while Osun recorded 2.

A total of 8,625 patients have been discharged from isolation centres across the country while 558 patients have died from the virus.