The Nigeria Cente for Disease Control has announced 595 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total of infections to 33,153.

Out of the new cases, Lagos has 156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, and Plateau-10.

Others are Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1 and Cross Rivers-1.

So far, a total of 13,671 patients have been managed and discharged from isolation centres across the country, but sadly, 744 deaths have ben recorded.