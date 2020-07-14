A team of Medical Professionals has clinically separated a set of conjoined twins who are of the female gender at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

The procedure which took place at the main theatre of the medical centre, lasted for about nine hours on Friday July 10th.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Centre, Mohammed Adamu.

The surgery which was led by Dr. Charles Soo, a Consultant Paediatrics Surgeon was undertaken by 55 clinicians from diversified specialties.

Meanwhile, reports from the media crew of the FMC Keffi indicates that the babies are still at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hale and hearty condition.