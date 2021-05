The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 55 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the new infections, Lagos recorded 21 cases, Yobe-19, Ogun-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-2, Plateau-2, FCT-1 and Rivers-1

NCDC added that a total of 165,110 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 155,101 patients have been discharged but sadly, 2,063 deaths recorded from COVID-19 related complications.