The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 454 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 27,564.

Of the new cases, Lagos leads with 87, Edo-63, FCT-60, Ondo-41, Benue-32, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Oyo-19, Kaduna-17, and Delta-16.

Others are Enugu-15, Borno-14, Plateau-9, Nasarawa-8, Kano-5, Bauchi-4, Gombe-2, Katsina-1 and Kogi-1.

A total of 11,069 patients have been treated and discharged from different isolation centre across the country, but sadly, 628 deaths have been recorded.