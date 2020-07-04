Electricity Workers at Egbin thermal power station have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the organisation to resolve pending issues or risk total lockdown.

The electricity workers are disgruntled with the management of the station.

They alleged that the leadership of the station has continued to detain them within the facility since March 27th and have been restricted with regards to issues relating to their well being and livelihood.

The aggrieved workers said they have tried as much as possible to make their greviances known to the management of the plant but this has not yielded any positive result.

Egbin Power Plc is the largest power generating station in Nigeria with an installed capacity of 1,320 mega watts consisting of 6 units each.

The station is located at Ijede/Egbin in Ikorodu.

The management of the power station said it is trying to work out modalities that could help ease the pressure presently being faced by the workers.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Electricity Employees NUEE, has given a 14 day ultimatum to the management of Egbin power station over the alleged detention of their colleagues since March 27th, or face industrial unrest which might lead to the total shut down of the power facility.