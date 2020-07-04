Wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, her son and some of her staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs Ortom made this known in a statement she personally signed and issued late Friday night in Makurdi.

She said she has gone into self-isolation with her son and all her affected staff.

The Benue First Lady encouraged people of the state to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing all the primary protocols including wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands, maintaining of social distancing and staying indoors when not necessary to go out.

Mrs Eunice Ortom said “I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me and others by NCDC personnel on routine screening at House, Makurdi which returned that I and my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.”

She advised everyone who has had contact with her in the past two weeks to undergo screening and get tested.