The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 381 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total infections to 3526.

The Centre disclosed this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

Breakdown: 183-Lagos, 55-Kano, 44-Jigawa, 19-Zamfara, 19-Bauchi, 11-Katsina, 9-Borno, 8-Kwara and 7-Kaduna.

Other are: 6-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Sokoto, 3-Oyo, 3-Rivers, 2-Niger, 1-Akw Ibom, 1-Enugu, 1-Plateau.

A total of 601 patients have been discharged and 107 deaths recorded.