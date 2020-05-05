The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 245 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria,

bringing the total of number of infections to 2,802.

The Centre disclosed this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

Out of the new cases, 76 are in Lagos, 37 are in Katsina, 32 in Jigawa, 23 are in Kano and 19 in the FCT.

Others are 18 in Borno, 10 in Edo, 9 in Bauchi, 6 in Adamawa, 5 in Oyo, 5 in Ogun and 1 each in Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara.