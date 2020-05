The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 226 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections to 6401.

Breakdown of the new cases shows that: 131-Lagos 25-Ogun 15-Plateau 11-Edo 7-Kaduna 6-Oyo 5-FCT 5-Adamawa 4-Jigawa 4-Ebonyi 4-Borno 3-Nasarawa 2-Bauchi 2-Gombe 1-Enugu and 1 in Bayelsa.

A total of 1734 have been discharged and 192 deaths recorded.