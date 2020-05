The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 216 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing total number of the infections in the country to 6175.

The centre announced this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that: 74-Lagos 33-Katsina 19-Oyo 17-Kano 13-Edo 10-Zamfara 8-Ogun 8-Gombe 8-Borno 7-Bauchi 7-Kwara 4-FCT 3-Kaduna 3-Enugu and two in Rivers.

A total of 1644 patients have been discharged and 191 deaths recorded.