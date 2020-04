The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infected persons to three hundred and forty-three.

The centre announced this on its twitter page, @NCDCgov.

According to the centre, 13 of the cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

As at 09:50pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Ninety-one persons have been discharged and ten person have died.