The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 146 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria to 4787

Breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

57-Lagos

27-Kano

10-Kwara

9-Edo

8-Bauchi

7-Yobe

4-Kebbi

4-Oyo

3-Katsina

3-Niger

2-Plateau

2-Borno

2-Sokoto

2-Benue

1-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Ebonyi

1-Ogun

1-FCT

1-Rivers

Discharged: 959

Deaths: 158