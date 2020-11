The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total case count to 65,982.

This makes Nigeria the fifth on the list of African countries hardest hit, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Lagos recorded 70, Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), others are Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), and Kano (1).

61,782 cases have been discharged while 1165 persons have died from Covid-19 complications.