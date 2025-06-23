In a landmark cultural achievement, Nigeria has officially received 119 Benin Bronzes from the Netherlands, marking the largest return of stolen artefacts in the nation’s history.

The handover ceremony took place at the National Museum in Onikan, Lagos, with top government officials, cultural leaders, and international partners in attendance.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the return as an act of justice and cultural restoration. “These are more than objects—they carry the soul, memory, and pride of a people,” she said.

The artefacts, including ancestral heads, plaques, and ceremonial items, were looted during the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom and later housed in museums across Europe, including the Wereldmuseum in the Netherlands.

Musawa praised the Dutch Government for its principled stance and said the return aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places cultural heritage at the heart of national unity and economic development.

Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, confirmed that the bronzes will be preserved and displayed at the forthcoming Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA) in Benin City.

Representing the Oba of Benin, Princess Iku Ewuare-Aimiuwu expressed gratitude and described the artefacts as sacred emblems of the kingdom’s strength and spirit.

Dutch Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, Ms Dewi van de Weerd, said the return of the bronzes would help strengthen identity and mutual understanding.

Minister Musawa also urged other institutions holding looted African artefacts to comply with the UNESCO 1970 Convention. “This is a global appeal for justice and dignity,” she said.

The return of the Benin Bronzes is being hailed as a major step in reclaiming Nigeria’s heritage and restoring national pride.