President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, assuring the Commonwealth Sports Bid Evaluation Committee of the country’s readiness to bring the prestigious event to African soil for the first time in its history.

Speaking on his behalf, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila welcomed the delegation, led by Darren Hall, Director of Commonwealth Games and Assurance, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

“You are very welcome to Nigeria,” Gbajabiamila said.

“I hope you experience our renowned hospitality. President Tinubu has asked me to personally convey his support for this bid.”

Gbajabiamila also confirmed that President Tinubu had signed a letter of guarantee to back Nigeria’s candidacy, emphasising that the government is fully committed to meeting all the necessary requirements.

“We are ready, willing, and eager to host the Games. It has been a century since the Commonwealth Games were last held on African soil, and we are determined to make it happen here in Nigeria,” he added.

The Chief of Staff highlighted the importance of sports in Nigeria’s national development strategy, noting that the administration recently restructured the sports sector by dissolving the Ministry of Sports and establishing the National Sports Commission (NSC) to spearhead reforms.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the NSC, argued that Nigeria’s bid should be seen as a reflection of Africa’s growing influence in the Commonwealth.

“With 22 Commonwealth nations in Africa, and Nigeria being the continent’s largest and most influential, we believe we deserve the honor of hosting this monumental event,” he said.

He also suggested that the Games would serve as a platform to further elevate Nigeria’s role in global sports.

Habu Gumel, President of Commonwealth Sport Nigeria, emphasised the country’s commitment to hosting a sustainable event, while Mainasara Illo, Chairman of the Bid Committee, presented the bid’s key features, including 15 sports, with football added to attract broader international interest.

Darren Hall, in turn, praised Nigeria’s passion for sports and hospitality.

“I’ve been deeply impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of the Nigerian people, particularly in their sports pursuits,” he said, noting that the Commonwealth, which now includes 56 member nations, is seeking to diversify its hosting locations as it celebrates its centenary.

Ministers from critical sectors, including Information, Aviation, Culture, Housing, and Police Affairs, also attended the meeting.

They expressed full support for the bid, assuring the delegation that infrastructure, security, and hospitality needs would be fully addressed.

The delegation, currently in Nigeria for a four-day visit, is scheduled to meet with various stakeholders and inspect key facilities in Abuja, the proposed host city.

Nigeria is competing with India, which has nominated Ahmedabad as its candidate city. The host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be selected in November 2025 following a comprehensive evaluation of the competing bids.