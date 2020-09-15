Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said the country is more divided as never before under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soyinka in a statement signed from his Autonomous Residence of Ijegba, Idi-Aba Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday titled, “Between ‘Dividers-in-chief’ and Dividers-in-law,” said though not a fan of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, he embraces any accurate reading of the nation as a contraption teetering on the edge of

total collapse.

Obasanjo had last week said the country was slowly becoming a failed state and more divided under the Buhari administration but the presidency reacted to the comment

by describing the ex-president as the ‘Divider-in-chief.”

ACCording to the playwright, he is not a fan of the former President and has no reasons to change his stance on Obasanjo’s record but nonetheless, he embraces the responsibility of calling attention to any accurate reading of the nation from whatever source, as a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse.

The Nobel laureate stated that on Africa Day, May 2019, organised by the United Bank of Africa, he similarly seized an opening to direct the attention of the current government to warnings by the ‘Otta farmer’ over the self-destruct turn that the nation had taken, urging the wisdom of heeding the message, even while remaining wary of the messenger.

He said that advice seems to have fallen on deaf ears and in place of reasoned response and openness to some serious dialogue, what this nation has been obliged to endure has been insolent distractions from garrulous and coarsened functionaries, apologists and sectarian opportunists.