The candidates of political parties in the Edo State governorship election have all agreed to a peace deal ahead of Saturday’s poll in the state.

This symbolic exercise of signing a peace accord may go a long way to impact the outcome of the process.



The Chairman, National Peace Committee and former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, member of the committee and Catholic Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah among others were in attendance.

THe Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu assured citizens that the election will be free and fair.