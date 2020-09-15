The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has on Tuesday accused the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of frustrating his campaign move.

He alleged that the governor refused to approve the venue to kick off his campaign in Akure, the state capital.

Ajayi, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, alleged that the agency to approve the venue for the political campaign flag-off refused to approve the venue for the ZLP, in spite of the party’s readiness to pay the amount charged.

The ZLP candidate alleged that the action of the agency was on the order of Akeredolu.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Allen Sowore, the candidate described the alleged action of the governor as undemocratic and condemnable.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, denied the allegation, saying the park (venue) was not in the care of the state government but being managed by a consultant.

He described the allegation as blackmail and ridiculous.