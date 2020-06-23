Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said Nigeria will require more soldiers to win the decade-long war against Boko Haram.

Mr Zulum spoke while hosting a visiting delegation from the Senate on a sympathy visit to the state over the recent attacks in Borno state.

A high powered committee on Monday were at the Government House to commiserate with the governor over the recent upsurge in attacks by Boko Haram in his state.



The Governor is disturbed by recent developments in his state and what appearred to be a worsening of the security situation.

He believed the best way forward is a deepening of the synergy between security agencies fighting in the region

The condolence was followed by a quick closed door meeting with the Governor after which the delegation speaks to journalists.

The visit by the delegation gave the governor the opportunity to disclose in detail hindrances to his policy of rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement for victims of the insurgency in borno state.