Nigeria needs more rebels to speak truth to power- Obasanjo

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria “needs more rebels” who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored.

This, he said, remains one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding Nigeria.

Advertisement

He made this known in Abeokuta, while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

He noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it requires “more rebels” who stand and speak for the truth.

Advertisement

He added that whoever must leave a life of honesty and integrity has to be a rebel.