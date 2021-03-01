Health authorities and partners in Nigeria are putting all in place to have an effective and seamless vaccination campaign as the country gears up to receive the vaccines on Tuesday.

To this the end, TEACH strategy for COVID-19 vaccines has been launched through the electronic management of immunization data system to ensure accurate data collection for electronic registration through out the vaccination process.

Nigeria will receive close to 4million doses of the Astrazenca vaccine on Tuesday, making it the highest number so far to be received from an African country.