The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has held high-level talks with his Brazilian counterpart, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Mr. Silvio Costa Filho, on fast-tracking the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between both countries.

The meeting, which took place in Brasília, the capital of Brazil, saw both ministers highlight the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil, while emphasising the need to deepen cooperation in air safety and connectivity.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Mr. Keyamo noted that both parties acknowledged the delays in establishing a comprehensive BASA and agreed on the need to move the process forward.

He disclosed that a joint team has been constituted to draft the agreement, with the goal of finalizing it in the coming weeks.

The initiative is expected to pave the way for direct air links between Nigeria and Brazil. Discussions also explored broader areas of collaboration in aviation and aerospace development.