The National Executive Committee of the Labour Party has suspended Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Senator Ireti Kingibe and four others over alleged anti party activities.

The decision was contained in a statement signed by its national Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

According to him the decision is in line with recommendations of the disciplinary Committee set up by the party a few days ago.

He added that the committee having concluded its assignment, submitted a report to the party leadership.

The National Executive of the party has now ratified the decision during a meeting on May 7th, 2025 after exhaustive deliberation .

He added that the ratification of the decision to suspend the Abia State governor and 5 Other top members is on line with powers conferred on it by the Party’s Constitution.

He listed those who have been placed on suspension as:

1. Dr. Alex Otti

2. Senator Ireti Kingibe

3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha

4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene

5. Hon. Amobi Ogah

6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi

H added that suspended members will no longer act for and on behalf of the Labour Party

He urged all concerned institutions including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, INEC and security agencies among others to take note.

On the caretaker national executive committee headed by former Minister, Esther Nenadi Usman, the LP said her antics are not surprising going by her antecedents.

He said the party will not grant her an undeserved honour by suspending her from a party She never belonged to in the first place.

According to him, the party is aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

He has harsh words for her following a recent engagement where she talked about corruption and also joined another political party in company of a former governor of Kaduna State.

He said Nigerians are already aware of all the EFCC cases against her and expect Ms Usman to come out and explain to Nigerians the story behind her Plea Bargain with EFCC and all the properties she allegedly forfeited.

She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations.

Nenadi Usman according to him lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption.

In any event, the party’s financial records are straight and it will interest the members of the public to know that the party’s audited account has been published.

INEC being the regulatory body sent their external auditors to audit the party’s account and they gave a clean report and as well commended the party for its financial transparency.

It is on record that among the comity of Political Parties in Nigeria, Labour Party financial records was adjudged to be among the best.

Finally, the party has since taken a position on the issue of coalition and we want to reiterate that the party is not interested in any overtures by any group or persons to go into any coalition or merger.

Like we have earlier stated, the protagonists of the coalition; those driving the agenda lack the capacity, the character and competence to midwife such a political arrangement.

These are people who have failed to manage one political party, how can they manage an amalgam of political parties and their varied interests.

Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter.