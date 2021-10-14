Nigeria has more than enough vaccines to cover FG employees – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, says the country has enough vaccines to cover all federal government employees.

This is coming off the back of the deadline given by the presidential steering committee on Wednesday to all federal government workers on getting vaccinated or a negative PCR test by the 1st of December 2021.

The agency says as Nigeria still expects more vaccines to come in, more than 50percent of the nation’s eligible population can be covered between now and the 1st quarter of 2022.