Austria and Sweden have been added to the list of high-risk countries restricted from entering Nigeria over the coronavirus disease. This brings the total to 15

The federal government had earlier placed a travel ban on visitors from China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Japan on Wednesday.

Also, the issuance of Visa on arrival was suspended.

According to the release of Wednesday , the restrictions will last four weeks, starting from next Monday.

However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced the inclusion of Austria and Sweden during a press briefing in Abuja today.

As of Friday, Austria has recorded 2333 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths while Sweden has 1,456 cases with 11 deaths.