The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

Consequently, the earlier released Timetable for the conduct of the examination is hereby suspended until further notice. We wish to assure all candidates, schools presenting candidates for the examination, all stakeholders, and indeed, the general public that this decision will be reviewed once the health situation improves. We enjoin all school principals presenting candidates for the examination to please inform their candidates accordingly. A new date for the commencement of the examination will be communicated to schools and all stakeholders in due course.