Niger State Government raises the Alarm over ISWAP presence

Niger state government has raised alarm over the presence of iswap terrorist group in Babana in Borgu local government area of the state.



Secretary to the state government Ahmed Matane disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing in Minna.

Niger state occupies 10% of Nigeria’s landmass which makes it difficult to secure.

In addition to the protracted banditry attacks in Niger state . There are claims that the Boko Haram terrorist groups have overrun 500 communities and are marrying off their women in Shiroro local government area .

While speaking to news men, secretary to the state government Ahmed Matane disclosed that members of Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP terrorist have settled in Babana, community in Borgu local government area, a bother town between Niger state and Benin Republic.

He added that members of the group are currently trying to establish a caliphate around the Kainji National Park located in the council.

He the members of the sect claimed they are not bandits but are sent by Allah to the area to indoctrinate the people with their beliefs.