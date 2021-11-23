Gunmen abduct Eze Ndigbo in Ondo

Gunmen have kidnapped the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in the Ose council area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke.

He was abducted at the Junction of a Quarry company in the Elegbeka community.

This is the same axis where a first class traditional ruler, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi was murdered by suspected kidnappers in November last year.

The victim was reportedly marched into the thick forest by heavily armed kidnappers at around 8 am on Monday.

Secretary to the Regent of Ifon, Olaniyi Eni Olotu confirmed the abduction of the Igbo leader.

Mr. Olotu said that the kidnappers took the Igbo Chief through the bush path into the forest.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the businessman and Igbo leader.

She added that the DPO within the axis has mobilised his men to search for the victim.