Worried by the rising security challenges in Niger state due to the activities of armed bandits, the state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has declared that henceforth vigilantes groups in the state will now be carrying pump action guns to enable them confront the enemies of the people across the state.

It would be recalled that the vigilantes had complained that lack of modern weapons has remained a greatest challenge in their fight against the armed bandits whom they said are heavily equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons.

Speaking at Kasuwan Garba in Mariga local government area of the state when he met with over 200 members of vigilantes in the area as part of his morale boosting visits to vigilante groups across the state, the governor said henceforth, all vigilantes in the state will be provided with automatic pump action to enable them take the fight to the bandits in their hideouts.

Also, contrary to demands by the bandits in the state in a viral audio record asking the government to disband the vigilante group as one of the conditions for a ceasefire, the governor said there is no amount of threat from the bandits that will force the Government to disband the vigilante group in the state.

The governor further re-emphasized the state government stands that it will not go into any form of negotiation with the bandits nor pay ransom for the release of kidnapped victims in the state.

He also assure them that any bandit that repents and surrender their weapon will be reintegrated into the society and settle to live a normal life.

The governor said he was in Kasuwan Garba, one of the areas that are under siege from the bandits to identify with the vigilante members for the lose of their members to armed bandits and to boost their moral in their fight against the armed bandits.