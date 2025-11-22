The Niger State Caucus of the National Assembly has condemned the abduction of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area, describing the attack by armed terrorists as a tragic reminder of the worsening security situation in the state and across Northern Nigeria. In a j...

The Niger State Caucus of the National Assembly has condemned the abduction of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area, describing the attack by armed terrorists as a tragic reminder of the worsening security situation in the state and across Northern Nigeria.

In a joint statement on Monday, the lawmakers expressed “deep concern and profound sorrow” over the kidnapping, pledging solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Niger State Government, the people of Agwara, and the families of the abducted children.

They described the incident as “a senseless act” that has traumatized the community and renewed calls for urgent action to protect vulnerable areas.

“As representatives of the good people of Niger State in the Senate and House of Representatives, we strongly condemn this criminal attack and reaffirm our collective resolve to work with security agencies and all relevant authorities to ensure the safe and immediate rescue of the abducted students,” the caucus stated, adding that no community in the state should “be left at the mercy of terror.”

The caucus said the Agwara attack reflects the broader pattern of violence sweeping across Niger State, including banditry, mass kidnappings, terrorism, and communal unrest.

They noted that the crisis has increasingly endangered lives and destabilised communities, mirroring wider national security challenges.

To address the situation, the lawmakers called for stronger federal intervention and outlined several measures, including:

Enhanced military and security deployment, especially in border communities such as Agwara. Improved intelligence gathering and rapid-response systems. Better inter-agency coordination and support for community-based security initiatives. Increased Federal Government support for ongoing efforts by Governor Bago to restore peace.

The Niger lawmakers pledged sustained engagement with the Federal Government and security agencies to prioritize the state in ongoing security operations.

They also vowed to push for increased funding, manpower, and operational capacity for security forces, as well as legislative reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

They urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of rescue efforts, expressing confidence that the abducted students would be safely recovered.

“May God protect Niger State, safeguard our children, comfort the affected families, and grant lasting peace to Agwara LGA, Niger State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

The joint declaration was signed by Senators Mohammed Sani Musa, Abubakar Sani Bello, Peter A. Jiya, and 11 members of the House of Representatives, including Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed, and Hon. Joshua Audu Gana, among others.