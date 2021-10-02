Breaking News

Niger Governor condemns abduction of Permanent Secretary in Zungeru

Niger Governor condemns abduction of Permanent Secretary in Zungeru

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condemned the kidnap of the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transport, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa and his son in Zungeru.

In a statement by his chief press secretary Mary Noel Berje, governor Sani Bello described the act as evil and inhuman.

He also condemned the barbaric and atrocious acts of bandits in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas recently, where many villagers were slaughtered, burnt and some kidnapped, houses as well as food bans set ablaze, said with the recent turn of event in the acts of banditry there is the urgent need for total overhauling of the strategy of security apparatus.

The Governor maintained that the  security operatives are capable of curtailing the situation and called for more support by the general public with useful and timely information.

The Governor re-assured the people of his administration’s unrelenting efforts to address the insecurity in the State.

