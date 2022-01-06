Niger Gov urges security agents to rescue kidnapped Chinese nationals

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has urged the security personnel to redouble efforts towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Chinese Nationals working at the Sino-Hydro Electric Power Dam Zungeru, Wushishi local government.

Governor Sani Bello while condemning the attack in a message, expressed concern over the audacity of the terrorists to attack the workers despite the presence of security personnel attached to the facility.

He said the attack is really disturbing as it would cause some setbacks to the Zungeru Dam project which the Federal government has been making efforts to complete in record time.