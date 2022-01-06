Emirates adds six more countries to travel ban list

Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, has announced the cancellation of flights from six more destinations until further notice.

Customers with bookings to or from Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Lusaka (LUN), Harare (HRE), Lagos (LOS), Abuja (ABV), and Casablanca (ABV) will not be accepted for travel until further notice, according to the airline on Thursday.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” the airline said on its website.

Emirates had previously restricted entry for passengers from the following countries: Angola (LAD), Guinea (CKY), Kenya (NBO), Tanzania (DAR), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC), and Ethiopia (ADD)

All inbound flights for national and international carriers, as well as transit passengers, from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria had previously been halted by the UAE as a result of the new Omicron Covid-19 virus.

This includes suspending entry for travelers who visited the four countries 14 days prior to arriving in the UAE, while flight operations between the UAE and the four countries will continue.