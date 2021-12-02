Niger Gov signs 2021 revised budget into law

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has assented into law the State “Budget Revision law, 2021”.

The Governor signed the law at the Government House, Minna.

Speaking to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Ramatu Umar explained that the 2021 budget was reviewed downward following the significant reduction in the inflow of revenue to the state.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the revised budget allocated N72.5 billion for recurrent expenditure while the sum of 77.3 billion is for capital expenditure bringing the total of the revised 2021 budget to N149.9 billion.

In the revised budget, Economic Sector has the highest allocation with N54.7 billion, N14.8 billion is to Social Sector, N7.2 billion was allocated to Administrative Sector while Law and Justice got N580 Million.