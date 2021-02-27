Thirty-eight (38) Students including staff and their relatives abducted from the Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello received the abductees at the Government House, Minna.

Addressing the kidnapped victims in a solemn mood, Governor Sani Bello thanked Allah for their safe return, and enjoined them to see their experience as one of the lessons of life and should not be discouraged in their educational pursuit.

He said it is a joint effort between the State government, security agents and traditional leaders as well as other relevant stakeholders.

The Governor said beyond the release, Government will put up a system to look at the root causes with the view to finding solutions.

The Governor also thanked the security agencies, Nigerlites and indeed Nigerians for their efforts and prayers while the abductees were in captivity.

Among the 38 released and received abductees, 24 are students, 6 staff and 8 staff relatives. However, one of the abductees is hospitalized due to excessive exhaustion.

The released victims arrived at the State Capital earlier this morning and were taken to a government-owned facility for clean-up and medical examinations due to the state of their physical appearances.

The kidnapped victims will remain under medical examinations for a few days before they will be reunited with their families.

The released abductees were kidnapped on the 17th of February, 2021 when bandits stormed the Government Science College Kagara and abducted students, staff and relatives while a student, Benjamin Habila was shot dead at the school premises by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistance on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The President who applauded the efforts of the Niger State Government and the Nation’s security and intelligence agencies for their efforts in securing the release also sympathized with the kidnapped victims and their family members on their ordeals.

“We are happy they have been released”, President Buhari said.