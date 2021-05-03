Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has said that with the renewed zeal amongst the security agencies in the country and the support of the Federal Government, the security challenges in the state will soon be over.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this in an interview at the Minna Central Mosque after a special prayer session organised by the state government to seek God’s intervention for an end to the insecurity that has bedevilled parts of the state.

He urged everyone to remain calm as the state has received tremendous support and believes the internally displaced persons (IDPs) would soon return to their ancestral homes and leave their normal lives.

He said “I am calling on the people to be calm. In the last 48 hours we have received a lot of support with regards to security agents from the Federal Government; I believe they are mobilizing themselves.

“I am very confident with the zeal I can see from the security agencies, I believe everyone will be back to his home and farm.” He added.

Advertisement

The Governor also stated that some of IDPs had returned to their homes while others have been relocated close to their homes.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohmmed Ahmed Ketso, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, some members of the state executive council, the Emir of Minna, HRH. Umar Faruq Bahago were among those that attended the special prayer session.

The Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari led the group of Ulamas and other Muslim ummah in the prayers and reading of some verses from the Holy Qur’an.

The special prayer was held at all the Emirates in the State.