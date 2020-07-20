Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The former Leicester and Derby boss replaced Quique Sanchez Flores in December with Watford seven points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.

His assistant Craig Shakespeare has also been sacked.

Watford were bottom of the league but he led them out of the drop zone before a miserable run of results dragged them right back into trouble.

Watford have won two of their last three matches but defeat at the Olympic Stadium was enough for the board to swing the axe.

The club sits three points above Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the drop zone.