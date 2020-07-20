Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder. for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder, state news agency SPA reported on Monday citing a statement from the Royal Court.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015.

As the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, he spent more than 2-1/2 years as the Saudi crown prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.