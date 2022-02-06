NIDCOM Urges Nigerians in Ukraine, Environs to be Security conscious

Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine have been urged to remain calm and be security conscious following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia.

In a statement in Abuja by Mr Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has given assurances that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it can for the safety and Security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

NIDCOM Boss also urges Nigerian Citizens in Ukraine to visit the Embassy website and follow the Registration Process.

