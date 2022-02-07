Ngige moves to broker truce between Aviation Ministry, workers

The Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, has moved to broker truce between the Aviation Ministry and its workers.

The meeting which began at about 5pm entered closed door after the evening remarks.

Advertisement

All parties expressed the hope the outcome will be favourable and avert the impending national strike in the nation’s airports.

The coalition of aviation workers’ unions had notified airlines and the public of total withdrawal of air travel services from Tuesday, February 8.

Advertisement

This is in protest against poor welfare and non-release of the agreed Conditions of Service.

Advertisement

The planned industrial action is to ground both local and international flight services nationwide.

The coalition, made up of members of National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, drew attention to government’s failure to release the negotiated CoS of the six aviation agencies since 2013 and non-implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment since 2019.

Advertisement