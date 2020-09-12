The meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and labour unions over the recent hike in electricity and pump price of fuel has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The meeting earlier fixed for today, is to enable government give the true picture of the nation’s economy in the midst of threats by various unions to embark on industrial action over its recent actions.

The Minister had on Friday disclosed that the meeting was on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to give the labour unions an opportunity to look at government’s finances and listen to the challenges in the midst of the recent hikes.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations Unit, Labour and Employment Ministry,Charles Akpan, confirmed the shift in date in a message to our Correspondent.

He says this is to accommodate more participants.