The APC faction of the Edo State House of Assembly has called on relevant financial institutions not to grant the N1.5billion loan approved by the PDP faction of the state assembly, to the state government.

The call was at the instance of matters of urgent public importance raised by the deputy speaker of the assembly, Emmanuel Agbaje.

Describing the activities of the seven PDP members of the state assembly as illegal, Mr Agbaje stated that the approval of the loan was not in the best interest of the state, as it is meant to fund the upcoming election in the state.

The member representing Oredo West in the assembly, Chris Okaeben who supported the motion, criticised the way Governor Godwin Obaseki had been allegedly, I quote.. ”annexing the state assembly”.

Upon adoption of the resolution, the factional Speaker, Victor Edoror directed that clean copies be sent to the governor, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Director General, Debt Management Office, as well as all anti graft agencies ,for necessary action.

The Speaker who cautioned seven other members of the PDP faction to desist from holding plenaries, announced the termination of appointment of the Clerk of the assembly, Alhaji Yaya Omogbai for allegedly aiding members of the PDP faction to hold plenaries.