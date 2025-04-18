The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has visited Plateau state to show their support for the government and people over recent attack on Bassa local government area where 51 persons were killed.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the interventions of the security agencies which he says prevented further escalation.

Leading the delegation to the government house in Jos the state Capital, the Chairman of the Nigeria’s governors forum and Governor of Kwara state Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman acknowledged the effort of both state and federal government but emphasis the need for more collaboration and timely intelligence sharing to prevent further reoccurrence.

The forum reiterated their commitment to backing the security operatives with the necessary support to tackle all acts of insecurity in the country.

The governors of Borno, Bauchi, Benue, and Oyo states, as well as the deputy governor of Nasarawa state, were part of the delegation that paid the visit.

Stakeholders across the 17 council areas of the state were urged to unite irrespective of religion or ethnicity and speak strongly against violence of any kind in the state.