Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that the Federal Government remains committed to delivering affordable electricity to Nigerians.

At the 6th ministerial press briefing, the minister said the Federal Government is set to pay two trillion out of four trillion Naira owed to power generation companies by the end of the year.

A briefing organised for journalists to engage the ministers is to ensure Nigerians are aware of the Federal Government’s policies .

The minister of Information and National Orientation reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to driving the media industry in Nigeria through media information literacy institute.

The minister also highlighted record power generation of 6,006 megawatts and the development of key projects, including the soon-to-launch Kaduna Power Plant.