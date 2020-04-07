President of the Nigeria football federation, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that Gernot Rohr will be retained as Super Eagles manager if the German coach accepts the terms and conditions in the new contract.

Some of the conditions include that Rohr must live in Nigeria and will be paid in the Nigerian currency.

He must go round Nigeria professional football league venues and breed domestic talents.

Pinnick said the football federation would seek the opinion of the sports ministry and lawyers on international coaches’ contract.

Rohr whose current deal expires in June will be handed a new contract next week. He would the be required to revert after studying it.