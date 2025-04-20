The Nigeria Football Federation has debunked insinuations that it is unjustly protecting Nasarawa United FC in a petition filed by Bayelsa United FC over the two teams’ Round of 16 clash in the 2025 President Federation Cup competition.

The encounter, which was played in Anyigba, Kogi State on Wednesday, 16th April, saw the Prosperity Boys lose 4-5 on penalties to the Solid Miners after regulation time ended 1-1.

Bayelsa United promptly sent a protest letter to the NFF, dated the same day, contesting the eligibility of five players of Nasarawa United FC.

In its response, the NFF said the five players listed by Bayelsa United FC, viz Detan Ogundare, Emeka Onyema, Ogochukwu Leonard, Solomon Chigozie and Benjamin Jack, were duly registered by Nasarawa United FC for the 2025 President Federation Cup competition.

“After thorough examination of your claims, it is our findings that: 1) The listed five (5) players above are in the submitted list of Nasarawa United Football Club for registration for the 2025 President Federation Cup (find as contained and highlighted in the attached list. 2) The said five (5) players were duly registered and issued players licenses by the Nigeria Football Federation to participate in the 2025 President Federation Cup for Nasarawa United Football Club.

“Thus, your protest lacks substance and merit, and therefore did not succeed.”