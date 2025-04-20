The Former Minister of Defense, Retired General TY Danjuma, is calling on Nigerians to always prepare for self-defence against bandits and terrorists.

General Danjuma insists that government alone cannot win the fight against insecurity

The ancient Takum town is having a new look due to the developmental strides by General TY Danjuma.

The town now has a hospital, University and Other investment.

This get together party held at TY Danjuma Medical Center is to appreciate staff, partners and companies working for General TY Danjuma in Takum, Taraba State.